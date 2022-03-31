Chocolate Mousse Tart

Base: Place the Oreo cookies in the food processor and pulse to fine crumbs. Pour the melted Anchor Butter in through the feed tube and pulse again until the mixture resembles wet sand.

Tip the mixture into the tart tin, pressing evenly over the base and up the sides. Refrigerate for 1-2 hours.

Remove the chilled tart shell from the tin. (It's easier to do this now than when it has all its filling). If you find it tricky, leave it at room temperature for 10 minutes (or warm the sides of the tin gently with a kitchen blow torch) then try again. Set aside.

Mousse: Place the chocolate and ½ cup of the Anchor Cream in a saucepan on a very low heat. Stir until the chocolate has melted. Set aside to cool.

Whisk the egg whites and sugar in a clean bowl until they form stiff peaks.

In a separate bowl, whisk the remaining ½ cup of Anchor Cream and the brandy (if using), until it holds firm peaks.

Fold half the egg white mixture into the cooled chocolate to lighten it. Then fold through the remaining egg whites and then the whisked cream. Whisk until well combined.

Pour the mousse into the chilled tart shell and refrigerate for 4-5 hours or until set.