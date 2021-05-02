Voyager 2022 media awards
Beef & Peppers Skewers recipe + video

The chimichurri sauce with these tender skewers is a flavour sensation.

Prep time: 15 min (plus 20min marinating time)
Cook time: 12-15 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

3Pure South Beef Ribeye Steaks, cut into 3cm pieces
2 TbspOlivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2Cloves garlic, chopped
1 tspDried oregano
1 tspSmoked paprika
1Lime, zest and juice
1Red onion, in wedges
1Yellow capsicum, deseeded and cut into chunks
1Red capsicum, deseeded and cut into chunks
PinchSalt & pepper

Tomato salad, to serve (optional, bursting with colours and flavours, this rainbow tomato salad is a great option)

Chimichurri sauce

1 cupSuperb Herb Parsley
1 cupSuperb Herb Mint leaves
6Delmaine Anchovy Fillets
1Clove garlic, crushed
1Green chilli
2 tspAirborne Creamed Honey
2 tspDYC White Wine Vinegar
¼ cupOlivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions

  1. Place the steak, olive oil, garlic, oregano, paprika, lime juice and zest, onion and capsicums in a bowl. Season well and leave to marinate for at least 20 minutes.
  2. For the chimichurri sauce: Add all chimichurri ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Season to taste.
  3. Preheat the oven to 230°C.
  4. Thread the steak and vegetables on metal skewers. Brown the beef on a skillet over high heat for 2-3 minutes each side, then place the skillet in the oven to finish cooking for 6-7 minutes.
  5. Serve the beef skewers with chimichurri sauce and a simple tomato salad.
Photo / Supplied.
