Anita Wigl'it's Seaman's Sandwich

Anita Wigl'it is a drag queen, entertainer and even plays the trumpet in the Royal Navy Band. In this episode of The Humble Yum Yum with Ganesh Raj she talks about her love of Italian food, how food has brought her extended family together and how growing up in small-town England shaped her life choices. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, each week Ganesh will ask his celebrity guests what their death row meal is, and then turn it into a recipe that feed 4 peoples for less than $20.

Listen to Episode 3: Anita Wigl'it's Secret Skills.

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Serves: 4

Sandwich Ingredients

8 Essentials Sliced Bread White 12 Fish Fingers 1 cup Colby Cheese, grated 1 Iceberg Lettuce 1 Cucumber 4 Tbsp Tomato sauce 1 Lemon, cut into quarters 1 cup Vegetable oil

Tartare Sauce Ingredients

4 Tbsp Gherkins, chopped 2 Tbsp Capers, chopped 4 Tbsp Mayonnaise

Directions