Anchor Chocoholic Choccie Cake

Cook time: 1h 30 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|125g
|Anchor Butter, softened
|3/4 cup
|Castor Sugar
|2
|eggs
|1 tsp
|Vanilla Essence
|1/2 cup
|Raspberry Jam
|1- 1 & 1/4 cup
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1/2 cup
|Cocoa
|1 tsp
|Baking Soda
|1 cup
|Anchor Milk, warmed
|1/2 cup
|Chocolate Chips
Method
- Grease & line a 22cm round cake tin
- Cream butter & sugar
- Beat in eggs one at a time
- Beat in vanilla essence & jam
- Sift flour, baking powder & cocoa
- Dissolve soda in milk
- Fold dry ingredients & milk alternately into butter mixture
- Fold in chocolate chips
- Spoon into tin
- Bake at 180 degrees for 45 minutes
- When cold, spread with chocolate icing