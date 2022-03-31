Voyager 2021 media awards
Anchor Chocoholic Choccie Cake

Photo / Supplied.

Photo / Supplied.

Not for sale


Cook time: 1h 30 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

125gAnchor Butter, softened
3/4 cupCastor Sugar
2eggs
1 tspVanilla Essence
1/2 cupRaspberry Jam
1- 1 & 1/4 cupFlour
1 tspBaking powder
1/2 cupCocoa
1 tspBaking Soda
1 cupAnchor Milk, warmed
1/2 cupChocolate Chips

Method

  1. Grease & line a 22cm round cake tin
  2. Cream butter & sugar
  3. Beat in eggs one at a time
  4. Beat in vanilla essence & jam
  5. Sift flour, baking powder & cocoa
  6. Dissolve soda in milk
  7. Fold dry ingredients & milk alternately into butter mixture
  8. Fold in chocolate chips
  9. Spoon into tin
  10. Bake at 180 degrees for 45 minutes
  11. When cold, spread with chocolate icing

