Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Vegetarian Cottage Pie

Vegetarian cottage pie. Image / Supplied.

Not for sale

Nothing says cosy comfort food quite like a cottage pie and this vegetarian version is the perfect option for your meat free Monday! Inexpensive to make, rich and utterly moreish it's the perfect dish to enjoy during those cooler nights.

Serves: 4-6
Prep time: 15 mins
Cooking time: 40 mins
Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

Dash ofExtra virgin olive oil
1Onion, finely diced
2Cloves garlic, minced
1Carrot, peeled and finely diced
1 TbspDried mixed herbs
2 TbspFlour
400 gTinned tomatoes
2x 400 gTinned lentils, drained
1/2 cupVegetable stock
2-3Large orange kumara,peeled and cut into chunks
25 gPams Butter
If desiredGrated cheese to finish

Shop the recipe

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 190°C fan bake. In a heavy based pan, bring a generous drizzle of olive oil to a medium heat. Once hot, sauté the onion, garlic, carrot and dried herbs for 4-5 minutes or until the vegetables have begun to soften.
  2. Stir the flour into the vegetable mixture, then add the tinned tomatoes, lentils, and vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer, then cook for 5-10 minutes or until the liquid has reduced slightly and the sauce has thickened. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  3. While the lentils are cooking, boil the kumara pieces in salted water until tender when tested with a knife. Drain, then mash with the butter and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Once the lentil sauce has reduced, transfer to an ovenproof baking or pie dish. Carefully top with the mashed kumara and use a spoon to spread over the entirety of the lentil mixture.
  5. Top with grated cheese if desired, then place into the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden and bubbling. Leave to cool for 5 minutes, then serve and enjoy.

Top Tip

  • Prepare this recipe in advance for a quick weeknight option! Simply cool the cottage pie after step four, then cover and keep refrigerated for up to 4 days. Bake for 30-40 minutes from chilled.
  • This delicious cottage pie can easily be made vegan – just omit the butter and grated cheese!

This content has been created in partnership with New World

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by