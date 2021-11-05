Two Raw Sisters: Blueberry smoothie bowl

Maple, blueberries and almond butter are a match made in heaven. This smoothie bowl turns out like ice cream making it a great ice cream alternative. It is our favourite breakfast, afternoon snack or dessert at the moment. We love sprinkling it with crunchy granola and extra nut butter. Best of all it takes less than 10 minutes to whip up.

Ingredients

2 bananas, frozen ½ cup frozen blueberries 2 Tbsp almond butter (peanut butter or tahini works too), plus extra to serve 2 Tbsp maple syrup ¼ cup plant-based or dairy milk To serve granola

Directions