for 2 people
Two Raw Sisters: Blueberry smoothie bowl

Maple, blueberries and almond butter are a match made in heaven. This smoothie bowl turns out like ice cream making it a great ice cream alternative. It is our favourite breakfast, afternoon snack or dessert at the moment. We love sprinkling it with crunchy granola and extra nut butter. Best of all it takes less than 10 minutes to whip up.

Ingredients

2bananas, frozen
½ cupfrozen blueberries
2 Tbspalmond butter (peanut butter or tahini works too), plus extra to serve
2 Tbspmaple syrup
¼ cupplant-based or dairy milk
To servegranola

Directions

  1. Place all of the smoothie ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
  2. Scoop the thick smoothie into a bowl and top with granola and an extra dollop of nut butter.

