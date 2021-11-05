Two Raw Sisters: Blueberry smoothie bowl

Maple, blueberries and almond butter are a match made in heaven. This smoothie bowl turns out like ice cream making it a great ice cream alternative. It is our favourite breakfast, afternoon snack or dessert at the moment. We love sprinkling it with crunchy granola and extra nut butter. Best of all it takes less than 10 minutes to whip up.
Ingredients
|2
|bananas, frozen
|½ cup
|frozen blueberries
|2 Tbsp
|almond butter (peanut butter or tahini works too), plus extra to serve
|2 Tbsp
|maple syrup
|¼ cup
|plant-based or dairy milk
|To serve
|granola
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Place all of the smoothie ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
- Scoop the thick smoothie into a bowl and top with granola and an extra dollop of nut butter.