Tahini and milk chocolate cookies

Photo / Nassima Rothacker

Lucy Burton's Postal Bakes book is all about treats you can make and easily send to a loved one for a super delicious surprise delivery. For these cookies, Lucy suggests stacking the cookies in a tower and wrap in cellophane and tissue paper.

Ingredients

100g unsalted butter, soft 150g dark brown soft sugar 1 egg 1 tsp vanilla bean paste 1 cup plain flour 1 tsp baking soda ½ tsp fine sea salt 125g tahini 100g milk chocolate, finely chopped Sprinkle flaky sea salt 20g sesame seeds (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking parchment on the base only. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment or a large mixing bowl with an electric whisk, cream the butter and dark brown soft sugar until pale and fluffy, then crack in the egg and add the vanilla and mix again until well combined. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt, then tip this mixture into the bowl with the butter, sugar and egg and beat until well combined. Add the tahini and beat again. Measure out 60g of the milk chocolate and add to the bowl with the cookie dough, then mix well to incorporate the chocolate through the dough. Using an ice cream scoop or tablespoon, scoop mounds of the cookie dough into the prepared tin, leaving a little space between them to spread during cooking (you will need to do this in batches as they won't all fit on one tin). Sprinkle a little sea salt over each of the cookies, then transfer to the oven to bake for 8–12 minutes, until well spread and starting to crisp at the edges. Leave to cool and firm up in the tin, then transfer to a wire rack and repeat the process for the rest of the cookie dough. Once all of the cookies are cooked, melt the remaining chocolate in sharp bursts in the microwave, then drizzle it over the cookies. If using the sesame seeds, sprinkle these over while the chocolate is still molten.

GET AHEAD: Use an ice cream scoop to portion the cookie dough onto a baking sheet and freeze. Once they are frozen solid you can transfer them to a zip-lock bag and store in the freezer. To bake from frozen, spread out on a lined tray and bake at the same temperature for 15–20 minutes.

SHELF LIFE: These keep well for up to a week wrapped or stored in an airtight container.

SUBSTITUTIONS: Use any chocolate you like – white chocolate also pairs beautifully with tahini.

Edited extract from Postal Bakes by Lucy Burton, published by Welbeck. Photography by Nassima Rothacker. RRP $37