Sumac kebabs

Combine all the kebab ingredients well. Form the mixture into 16 logs. Thread onto medium skewers — 2 to a skewer. Pat the mixture again into firm log shapes. Chill for 15 minutes.

Soak the onions in icy water for 15 minutes. Drain and combine with the parsley. Sprinkle with the sumac.

Pan-fry or grill the kebabs for about 8 minutes turning often.