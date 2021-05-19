Website of the Year

Recipes

for 4 people
Sumac kebabs

Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

Kebabs

500gmince lamb
Pinchdried chilli flakes
4 tspsumac
2 tspground cumin
4 clovesgarlic, crushed
¼ cupfinely chopped parsley

Sumac-spiced salad

2medium onions, finely sliced
¼ cupfinely chopped parsley
1 Tbspsumac

Directions

  1. Combine all the kebab ingredients well. Form the mixture into 16 logs. Thread onto medium skewers — 2 to a skewer. Pat the mixture again into firm log shapes. Chill for 15 minutes.
  2. Soak the onions in icy water for 15 minutes. Drain and combine with the parsley. Sprinkle with the sumac.
  3. Pan-fry or grill the kebabs for about 8 minutes turning often.
  4. Great served on a bed of hummus together with the salad.

