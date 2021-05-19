Sumac kebabs

Ingredients
Kebabs
|500g
|mince lamb
|Pinch
|dried chilli flakes
|4 tsp
|sumac
|2 tsp
|ground cumin
|4 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|¼ cup
|finely chopped parsley
Sumac-spiced salad
|2
|medium onions, finely sliced
|¼ cup
|finely chopped parsley
|1 Tbsp
|sumac
Directions
- Combine all the kebab ingredients well. Form the mixture into 16 logs. Thread onto medium skewers — 2 to a skewer. Pat the mixture again into firm log shapes. Chill for 15 minutes.
- Soak the onions in icy water for 15 minutes. Drain and combine with the parsley. Sprinkle with the sumac.
- Pan-fry or grill the kebabs for about 8 minutes turning often.
- Great served on a bed of hummus together with the salad.