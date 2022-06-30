Stew of sausage and clams

Tamara West

I used New Zealand wild caught clams — vacuum-packed and fully cooked — in this recipe, which makes preparation for the dish very simple. Just add the clams at the end to warm through. However, in the method below I have given you instructions for clams that need to be cooked. Ensure they are well cleaned before using, otherwise your dish could be a bit gritty. This makes a great first course or lunch dish.

Ingredients

300 g Pork sausages, spicy (Main) 3 Tbsp Olive oil 1 Onion, finely sliced 1 cup White wine 6 cloves Garlic, peeled and left whole, or halved if large ½ cup Chicken stock 400 g Canned tomatoes, chopped in juice 1 kg Clams, well scrubbed and purged of any sand and grit (Main) ¼ cup Fresh parsley, chopped

Directions