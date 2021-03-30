Website of the Year

Recipes

for 4 people
Southern-style potato frittata

Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

2 Tbspolive oil
350gfrozen southern-style roasties
4large eggs, lightly beaten
4medium tomatoes, sliced
8cherry bocconcini, halved

Directions

  1. Heat the oil in a medium, non-stick frying pan.
  2. Add the roasties in a single layer. Fry for 3-4 minutes. Turn and continue cooking for another 3-4 minutes.
  3. Pour in the eggs, cover and cook over medium-low heat for 10-15 minutes until the base and edges have set.
  4. Meanwhile, preheat a grill. Place the tomatoes and bocconcini on top of the frittata. Place the pan under the grill until the tomatoes are soft and cheese slightly melted.

