Southern-style potato frittata

Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil
|350g
|frozen southern-style roasties
|4
|large eggs, lightly beaten
|4
|medium tomatoes, sliced
|8
|cherry bocconcini, halved
Directions
- Heat the oil in a medium, non-stick frying pan.
- Add the roasties in a single layer. Fry for 3-4 minutes. Turn and continue cooking for another 3-4 minutes.
- Pour in the eggs, cover and cook over medium-low heat for 10-15 minutes until the base and edges have set.
- Meanwhile, preheat a grill. Place the tomatoes and bocconcini on top of the frittata. Place the pan under the grill until the tomatoes are soft and cheese slightly melted.