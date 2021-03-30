Smoked salmon & spinach gratin

Ingredients
|400g
|potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
|100g
|spinach, chopped
|200g
|smoked salmon, chopped
|pinch
|freshly ground black pepper, to taste
|200ml
|cream
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160°C.
- Place the potatoes in a shallow microwave dish. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes. Cool.
- Place the chopped spinach in a microwave bowl. Cover and microwave for 1-2 minutes until limp. Cool then squeeze out any excess moisture.
- Layer half the potatoes in a 22cm x 12cm baking dish. Top with half the spinach and salmon. Season. Repeat the layers.
- Pour the cream evenly and slowly over the mixture. Bake for about 45 minutes until the potatoes are fully cooked and the tops is lightly golden.