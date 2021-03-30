Smoked salmon & spinach gratin

Preheat the oven to 160°C.

Place the potatoes in a shallow microwave dish. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes. Cool.

Place the chopped spinach in a microwave bowl. Cover and microwave for 1-2 minutes until limp. Cool then squeeze out any excess moisture.

Layer half the potatoes in a 22cm x 12cm baking dish. Top with half the spinach and salmon. Season. Repeat the layers.