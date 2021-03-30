Website of the Year

Smoked salmon & spinach gratin

for 2 people
Jan Bilton
Ingredients

400gpotatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
100gspinach, chopped
200gsmoked salmon, chopped
pinchfreshly ground black pepper, to taste
200mlcream

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 160°C.
  2. Place the potatoes in a shallow microwave dish. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes. Cool.
  3. Place the chopped spinach in a microwave bowl. Cover and microwave for 1-2 minutes until limp. Cool then squeeze out any excess moisture.
  4. Layer half the potatoes in a 22cm x 12cm baking dish. Top with half the spinach and salmon. Season. Repeat the layers.
  5. Pour the cream evenly and slowly over the mixture. Bake for about 45 minutes until the potatoes are fully cooked and the tops is lightly golden.

