Slow-roasted cherry tomatoes

Add to pasta for a flavoursome sauce. Or serve as a side dish for grills.
Ingredients
|4 cups
|Cherry tomatoes (Main)
|4 sprigs
|Fresh thyme (Main)
|2 cloves
|Garlic, large ones, thinly sliced (Main)
|4 Tbsp
|Olive oil
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 125C.
- Arrange the tomatoes in a large baking dish. Sprinkle with the thyme and garlic. Season with flaky sea salt, pepper and olive oil. Bake for about 2 - 2½ hours, until the tomatoes are shrivelled and soft.
- Serve warm or cold. May be refrigerated, covered, for 3 days.