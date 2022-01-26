Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Slow-roasted cherry tomatoes

for 4 people
Slow-roasted cherry tomatoes

Jan Bilton

Jan Bilton
By
Jan Bilton

Food writer and cookbook author.

Add to pasta for a flavoursome sauce. Or serve as a side dish for grills.

Ingredients

4 cupsCherry tomatoes (Main)
4 sprigsFresh thyme (Main)
2 clovesGarlic, large ones, thinly sliced (Main)
4 TbspOlive oil

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 125C.
  2. Arrange the tomatoes in a large baking dish. Sprinkle with the thyme and garlic. Season with flaky sea salt, pepper and olive oil. Bake for about 2 - 2½ hours, until the tomatoes are shrivelled and soft.
  3. Serve warm or cold. May be refrigerated, covered, for 3 days.

More of Jan's tomato recipes

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Recipes supplied by