Skewered tandoori chicken tacos

for 4 people
Jan Bilton
Ingredients

Skewers

500gskinned and boned chicken breasts
50g packetIndian tandoori tikka marinade
¼ cupplain yoghurt
1 tspcurry powder

Tacos

8crisp taco shells
2 cupsfinely shredded lettuce
¼ cupfinely chopped coriander
1avocado, stoned, peeled and sliced

Topping

½ cupplain yoghurt
¼ cupfinely chopped coriander

Directions

  1. Cut the chicken into 3cm cubes. Place in a bowl. Combine the marinade, yoghurt and curry powder well and pour over the chicken. Mix well. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
  2. Remove from the fridge and return to room temperature. Thread 3 pieces of chicken onto a small wooden skewer. Repeat to make 16 skewers.
  3. Cook under the grill or on a ridged grill pan for 5 minutes or until cooked, turning halfway through. Remove and rest for a few minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, heat the taco shells according to the packet instructions. Fill each with the combined lettuce and coriander and sliced avocado. Top with 2 skewers. Drizzle with combined topping mixture.

