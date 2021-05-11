Skewered tandoori chicken tacos

Ingredients
Skewers
|500g
|skinned and boned chicken breasts
|50g packet
|Indian tandoori tikka marinade
|¼ cup
|plain yoghurt
|1 tsp
|curry powder
Tacos
|8
|crisp taco shells
|2 cups
|finely shredded lettuce
|¼ cup
|finely chopped coriander
|1
|avocado, stoned, peeled and sliced
Topping
|½ cup
|plain yoghurt
|¼ cup
|finely chopped coriander
Directions
- Cut the chicken into 3cm cubes. Place in a bowl. Combine the marinade, yoghurt and curry powder well and pour over the chicken. Mix well. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
- Remove from the fridge and return to room temperature. Thread 3 pieces of chicken onto a small wooden skewer. Repeat to make 16 skewers.
- Cook under the grill or on a ridged grill pan for 5 minutes or until cooked, turning halfway through. Remove and rest for a few minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat the taco shells according to the packet instructions. Fill each with the combined lettuce and coriander and sliced avocado. Top with 2 skewers. Drizzle with combined topping mixture.