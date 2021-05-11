Skewered tandoori chicken tacos

Cut the chicken into 3cm cubes. Place in a bowl. Combine the marinade, yoghurt and curry powder well and pour over the chicken. Mix well. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Remove from the fridge and return to room temperature. Thread 3 pieces of chicken onto a small wooden skewer. Repeat to make 16 skewers.

Cook under the grill or on a ridged grill pan for 5 minutes or until cooked, turning halfway through. Remove and rest for a few minutes.