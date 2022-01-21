Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Scotch fillet steaks with chimichurri

for 4 people
Scotch fillet steaks with chimichurri

Tamara West

Kathy Paterson
By
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

Also known as the pesto of South America, chimichurri is best made and eaten on the day.

Ingredients

1Long red chilli
½ cupExtra virgin olive oil
2 TbspRed wine vinegar
4Garlic cloves, minced
1 ½ TbspFresh chopped oregano
½ tspSalt
¼ tspSmoked paprika, I used the bittersweet variety
1 ½ cupsFlat leaf (Italian) parsley (Main)
4 piecesBeef fillets, 200g each of Quality Mark scotch steaks, at room temperature (Main)
1Olive oil, for rubbing

Directions

  1. Char the chilli over a gas flame, in a cast iron pan or under the grill. Leave to cool then remove stem, split down the middle and remove the seeds. Chop charred chilli and place in a small bowl.
  2. Add the oil, vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt and paprika and whisk well. Chop the parsley and stir through. Set aside while you cook the steak.
  3. Heat a large heavy-based frying pan until hot. Rub steaks with a little olive oil and grind over plenty of black pepper.
  4. Place steaks in hot pan, slightly apart so they don't steam, and pan-fry for 3 minutes on each side for medium-rare or until cooked to your liking. Remove from the pan and sprinkle with salt.
  5. Serve with chimichurri, salad and chip potatoes.

Collections you may like

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Chilled summer soups
Eatwell

Chilled summer soups

Quick Read

There's more to summer soups than gazpacho (but we have you covered for that too)

Recipes supplied by