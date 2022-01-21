Scotch fillet steaks with chimichurri

Char the chilli over a gas flame, in a cast iron pan or under the grill. Leave to cool then remove stem, split down the middle and remove the seeds. Chop charred chilli and place in a small bowl.

Add the oil, vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt and paprika and whisk well. Chop the parsley and stir through. Set aside while you cook the steak.

Heat a large heavy-based frying pan until hot. Rub steaks with a little olive oil and grind over plenty of black pepper.

Place steaks in hot pan, slightly apart so they don't steam, and pan-fry for 3 minutes on each side for medium-rare or until cooked to your liking. Remove from the pan and sprinkle with salt.