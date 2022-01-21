Scotch fillet steaks with chimichurri

Also known as the pesto of South America, chimichurri is best made and eaten on the day.
Ingredients
|1
|Long red chilli
|½ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|Red wine vinegar
|4
|Garlic cloves, minced
|1 ½ Tbsp
|Fresh chopped oregano
|½ tsp
|Salt
|¼ tsp
|Smoked paprika, I used the bittersweet variety
|1 ½ cups
|Flat leaf (Italian) parsley (Main)
|4 pieces
|Beef fillets, 200g each of Quality Mark scotch steaks, at room temperature (Main)
|1
|Olive oil, for rubbing
Directions
- Char the chilli over a gas flame, in a cast iron pan or under the grill. Leave to cool then remove stem, split down the middle and remove the seeds. Chop charred chilli and place in a small bowl.
- Add the oil, vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt and paprika and whisk well. Chop the parsley and stir through. Set aside while you cook the steak.
- Heat a large heavy-based frying pan until hot. Rub steaks with a little olive oil and grind over plenty of black pepper.
- Place steaks in hot pan, slightly apart so they don't steam, and pan-fry for 3 minutes on each side for medium-rare or until cooked to your liking. Remove from the pan and sprinkle with salt.
- Serve with chimichurri, salad and chip potatoes.