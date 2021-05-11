Website of the Year

Recipes

Savoury waffles

for 4 people
Savoury waffles

Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

Waffles

2 cupsplain flour
½ tspsalt
1 tspbaking powder
2eggs
1½ cupsmilk
1 Tbspolive oil
1 cupfinely sliced baby spinach
1 largespring onion, diced
3-4 Tbspbutter, for cooking

Topping

100gfeta cheese, crumbled
1 largeavocado, stoned, peeled and sliced
4eggs, poached

Dressing

3 Tbsplemon juice
2 clovesgarlic, crushed
¼ cupolive oil

Directions

  1. To make the waffles, sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Lightly beat the eggs in another bowl. Add the milk, oil, spinach and spring onion. Mix well. Gradually stir into the flour mixture.
  2. Melt a little of the butter on the waffle plates. Pour about 3-4 tablespoons of the batter onto the preheated waffle plates. Cook until golden. Repeat until the mixture is finished.
  3. Serve 1-2 waffles per person. Top with the feta cheese, avocado and poached eggs. Combine the dressing ingredients and drizzle over the top. Can be garnished with coriander leaves and black pepper.

