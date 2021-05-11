Savoury waffles

To make the waffles, sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Lightly beat the eggs in another bowl. Add the milk, oil, spinach and spring onion. Mix well. Gradually stir into the flour mixture.

Melt a little of the butter on the waffle plates. Pour about 3-4 tablespoons of the batter onto the preheated waffle plates. Cook until golden. Repeat until the mixture is finished.