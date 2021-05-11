Savoury waffles

Ingredients
Waffles
|2 cups
|plain flour
|½ tsp
|salt
|1 tsp
|baking powder
|2
|eggs
|1½ cups
|milk
|1 Tbsp
|olive oil
|1 cup
|finely sliced baby spinach
|1 large
|spring onion, diced
|3-4 Tbsp
|butter, for cooking
Topping
|100g
|feta cheese, crumbled
|1 large
|avocado, stoned, peeled and sliced
|4
|eggs, poached
Dressing
|3 Tbsp
|lemon juice
|2 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|¼ cup
|olive oil
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- To make the waffles, sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Lightly beat the eggs in another bowl. Add the milk, oil, spinach and spring onion. Mix well. Gradually stir into the flour mixture.
- Melt a little of the butter on the waffle plates. Pour about 3-4 tablespoons of the batter onto the preheated waffle plates. Cook until golden. Repeat until the mixture is finished.
- Serve 1-2 waffles per person. Top with the feta cheese, avocado and poached eggs. Combine the dressing ingredients and drizzle over the top. Can be garnished with coriander leaves and black pepper.