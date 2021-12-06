Rum and cola glaze ham recipe

Tamara Wst

Ingredients

½ cup Rum (Main) ⅓ cup Maple syrup 1 Lemon, zested and juiced 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard, or hot mustard 1 packet Cloves 1 Cola, Karma Cola or your favourite cola (Main)

Directions

Mix rum with maple syrup, the zest and juice of a lemon, and Dijon or hot mustard. Score and stud ham with cloves. Brush the glaze all over, bake in shallow bath of Karma Cola (or your favourite cola) and baste ham frequently as you go.

Note:To prepare ham, remove the skin and score the fat on the diagonal to create diamond shapes, then brush with glaze and, as a general guide, bake in a 170C oven. Cook until the ham is a dark golden colour and has been heated through to approximately 60C using an inserted meat thermometer. If the glaze looks like it's colouring too quickly, lower the oven temperature and cover with foil.

