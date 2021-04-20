Website of the Year

for 4 people
Roasted red capsicum soup

Jan Bilton
This soup is a great start to dinner or an excellent light lunch served with garlic bread. At a pinch, the fresh red capsicums could be replaced with roasted capsicums from a jar, rinsed well before use.

Ingredients

3red capsicums
1 Tbspolive oil
1 mediumonion
2 clovesgarlic, chopped
400g candiced tomatoes in juice
1½ cupsvegetable stock
drizzlecream, to top
sprinkledried chilli flakes, to taste

Directions

  1. Turn a fan-grill to high.
  2. Place the whole capsicums on a tray in the middle of the oven. Grill for 15-20 minutes, turning often until they are lightly charred on all sides. Place in a bowl, cover and allow to steam for 15 minutes. The skins will peel off more easily.
  3. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a medium-large saucepan. Sauté the onion until tender but not brown. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and vegetable stock. Simmer for 15 minutes.
  4. Remove the skins, stems and seeds from the capsicums. Coarsely chop the capsicums and add to the soup. Simmer for 4 minutes.
  5. Using a stick blender, purée the mixture until smooth. Reheat gently and season to taste.
  6. Serve in bowls topped with a swirl of cream and a sprinkling of chilli flakes.

