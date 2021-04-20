Roasted red capsicum soup

This soup is a great start to dinner or an excellent light lunch served with garlic bread. At a pinch, the fresh red capsicums could be replaced with roasted capsicums from a jar, rinsed well before use.
Ingredients
|3
|red capsicums
|1 Tbsp
|olive oil
|1 medium
|onion
|2 cloves
|garlic, chopped
|400g can
|diced tomatoes in juice
|1½ cups
|vegetable stock
|drizzle
|cream, to top
|sprinkle
|dried chilli flakes, to taste
Directions
- Turn a fan-grill to high.
- Place the whole capsicums on a tray in the middle of the oven. Grill for 15-20 minutes, turning often until they are lightly charred on all sides. Place in a bowl, cover and allow to steam for 15 minutes. The skins will peel off more easily.
- Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a medium-large saucepan. Sauté the onion until tender but not brown. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and vegetable stock. Simmer for 15 minutes.
- Remove the skins, stems and seeds from the capsicums. Coarsely chop the capsicums and add to the soup. Simmer for 4 minutes.
- Using a stick blender, purée the mixture until smooth. Reheat gently and season to taste.
- Serve in bowls topped with a swirl of cream and a sprinkling of chilli flakes.