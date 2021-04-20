Roasted red capsicum soup

Turn a fan-grill to high.

Place the whole capsicums on a tray in the middle of the oven. Grill for 15-20 minutes, turning often until they are lightly charred on all sides. Place in a bowl, cover and allow to steam for 15 minutes. The skins will peel off more easily.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a medium-large saucepan. Sauté the onion until tender but not brown. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and vegetable stock. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove the skins, stems and seeds from the capsicums. Coarsely chop the capsicums and add to the soup. Simmer for 4 minutes.

Using a stick blender, purée the mixture until smooth. Reheat gently and season to taste.