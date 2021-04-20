Quickie crumble for two

Website of the Year

for 2 people
Jan Bilton
For a shortcut to stew the apples, peel, core and chop, then place in a microwave bowl with 2 tablespoons each of sugar and water. Cover and microwave on high power for 1-2 minutes or until soft.

Ingredients

Topping

2breakfast wheat biscuits (I used five-grain), crumbled
2 Tbspbrown sugar
½ tspground cinnamon
25gchilled butter, grated

Base

2apples, peeled, sliced and stewed
2 Tbspmarmalade

Directions

  1. To make the topping, crumble the wheat biscuits and combine with the cinnamon in a bowl. Rub in the butter.
  2. Combine the apples with the marmalade. Place in 2 microwave ramekins. Sprinkle with the topping and gently pat down. Microwave for 2-3 minutes or until hot.
  3. Great served with yoghurt, custard or ice cream.

