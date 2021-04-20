Quickie crumble for two

For a shortcut to stew the apples, peel, core and chop, then place in a microwave bowl with 2 tablespoons each of sugar and water. Cover and microwave on high power for 1-2 minutes or until soft.
Ingredients
Topping
|2
|breakfast wheat biscuits (I used five-grain), crumbled
|2 Tbsp
|brown sugar
|½ tsp
|ground cinnamon
|25g
|chilled butter, grated
Base
|2
|apples, peeled, sliced and stewed
|2 Tbsp
|marmalade
Directions
- To make the topping, crumble the wheat biscuits and combine with the cinnamon in a bowl. Rub in the butter.
- Combine the apples with the marmalade. Place in 2 microwave ramekins. Sprinkle with the topping and gently pat down. Microwave for 2-3 minutes or until hot.
- Great served with yoghurt, custard or ice cream.