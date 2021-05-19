Pork with juniper berry orange sauce

Combine the orange juice, garlic and brown sugar in a small bowl. Stir until the sugar is dissolved then add the juniper berries and bay leaves.

Place in a shallow dish and arrange the pork on top. Cover and marinate for at least 1 hour, turning often.

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Line a lipped baking tray with baking paper.

Heat the butter or spread in a frying pan. Pat the steaks dry and brown on both sides for about 1 minute. Transfer to the baking tray and cook for 8 minutes. Rest for 2 minutes.