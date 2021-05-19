Website of the Year

Pork with juniper berry orange sauce

for 4 people
Jan Bilton
Ingredients

1 cuporange juice
2 clovesgarlic, crushed
3 Tbspbrown sugar
2 Tbspjuniper berries, lightly crushed
2bay leaves
4mid-loin boneless pork steaks, about 2cm thick
2 Tbspbutter or table spread

Directions

  1. Combine the orange juice, garlic and brown sugar in a small bowl. Stir until the sugar is dissolved then add the juniper berries and bay leaves.
  2. Place in a shallow dish and arrange the pork on top. Cover and marinate for at least 1 hour, turning often.
  3. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Line a lipped baking tray with baking paper.
  4. Heat the butter or spread in a frying pan. Pat the steaks dry and brown on both sides for about 1 minute. Transfer to the baking tray and cook for 8 minutes. Rest for 2 minutes.
  5. Boil the marinade until slightly reduced and serve over the steaks.

