Pork with juniper berry orange sauce

Ingredients
|1 cup
|orange juice
|2 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|3 Tbsp
|brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|juniper berries, lightly crushed
|2
|bay leaves
|4
|mid-loin boneless pork steaks, about 2cm thick
|2 Tbsp
|butter or table spread
Directions
- Combine the orange juice, garlic and brown sugar in a small bowl. Stir until the sugar is dissolved then add the juniper berries and bay leaves.
- Place in a shallow dish and arrange the pork on top. Cover and marinate for at least 1 hour, turning often.
- Preheat the oven to 190°C. Line a lipped baking tray with baking paper.
- Heat the butter or spread in a frying pan. Pat the steaks dry and brown on both sides for about 1 minute. Transfer to the baking tray and cook for 8 minutes. Rest for 2 minutes.
- Boil the marinade until slightly reduced and serve over the steaks.