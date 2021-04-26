Website of the Year

Osso buco

for 6 people
Osso buco

Jan Bilton
By:

If you can't procure shin on the bone use gravy beef or oxtail. This stew is fantastic served with a creamy polenta.

Ingredients

2kgbeef shin on the bone, cut into 3-4cm thick rounds
2 Tbspolive oil
to tastefreshly ground salt and pepper
1 eachlarge onion, large carrot, diced
3 clovesgarlic, crushed
400gcan diced tomatoes in juice
½ cup eachgood beef stock, red wine
1 tsp eachdried basil, oregano, paprika

Gremolata

4 Tbspchopped parsley
1lemon, finely grated rind only
2-3 clovesgarlic, crushed

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 160°C.
  2. In a large Dutch oven or saucepan suitable for the oven, brown the meat in the oil in batches. Remove the meat and season.
  3. Add the onion, carrot and garlic to the pan and stir-fry for about 6 minutes, until the onion is tender. Add the tomatoes and juice, stock, wine, herbs and paprika. Return the meat to the pan and bring to the boil.
  4. Cover and cook for 3 hours in the oven or until the meat is tender. Alternatively, cook in a slow cooker on low for 8 hours.
  5. Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the gremolata.
  6. Remove the meat to a warm serving dish. Skim any fat from the cooking liquid. Simmer the liquid until slightly thickened. Spoon over the meat and sprinkle with gremolata.

