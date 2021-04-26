Preheat the oven to 160°C.

In a large Dutch oven or saucepan suitable for the oven, brown the meat in the oil in batches. Remove the meat and season.

Add the onion, carrot and garlic to the pan and stir-fry for about 6 minutes, until the onion is tender. Add the tomatoes and juice, stock, wine, herbs and paprika. Return the meat to the pan and bring to the boil.

Cover and cook for 3 hours in the oven or until the meat is tender. Alternatively, cook in a slow cooker on low for 8 hours.

Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the gremolata.