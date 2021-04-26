If you can't procure shin on the bone use gravy beef or oxtail. This stew is fantastic served with a creamy polenta.
Ingredients
|2kg
|beef shin on the bone, cut into 3-4cm thick rounds
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil
|to taste
|freshly ground salt and pepper
|1 each
|large onion, large carrot, diced
|3 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|400g
|can diced tomatoes in juice
|½ cup each
|good beef stock, red wine
|1 tsp each
|dried basil, oregano, paprika
Gremolata
|4 Tbsp
|chopped parsley
|1
|lemon, finely grated rind only
|2-3 cloves
|garlic, crushed
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160°C.
- In a large Dutch oven or saucepan suitable for the oven, brown the meat in the oil in batches. Remove the meat and season.
- Add the onion, carrot and garlic to the pan and stir-fry for about 6 minutes, until the onion is tender. Add the tomatoes and juice, stock, wine, herbs and paprika. Return the meat to the pan and bring to the boil.
- Cover and cook for 3 hours in the oven or until the meat is tender. Alternatively, cook in a slow cooker on low for 8 hours.
- Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the gremolata.
- Remove the meat to a warm serving dish. Skim any fat from the cooking liquid. Simmer the liquid until slightly thickened. Spoon over the meat and sprinkle with gremolata.