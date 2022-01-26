Nana's tomato relish

Allyson Gofton

This relish is truly loved in my home. Read more about it here.

Ingredients

1 ½ kgs Tomatoes, very ripe and juicy, outside-grown beefsteak are best 1 kg Onions, peeled and finely diced 2 Tbsp Salt 1 kg Sugar 2 cups Vinegar, malt or wine is fine 1 ½ Tbsp Curry powder 1 ½ Tbsp Mustard powder ½ tsp Cayenne pepper, or use chilli powder

Directions

Cut a small cross through the skin only at the top of each tomato. Plunge into boiling water for one minute — the skin should split. Use a slotted spoon to plunge into iced cold water. Peel away the skin. Dice the tomatoes roughly and place in a large bowl with the diced onions and salt. Toss to mix well. Cover with a clean tea-towel and leave to stand for at least 8 hours or overnight. Thoroughly strain off the salty liquid by placing the tomato mix in a colander and leaving for 30 minutes. Do not be alarmed at how much liquid there is, salting is done to draw out excess moisture, thus reducing boiling time. Put the tomato mixture into a large pan or stock pot-sized saucepan with the sugar, vinegar, curry and mustard powders and cayenne pepper. Bring to the boil and boil for one hour or until a nice thick colour (says Mum). That means thick and deep brown-red in colour. Stir frequently to prevent catching. Remove from the heat and stand the pan on a heavy board for about 10 minutes, which allows the bits to even out in the mixture. Carefully bottle into hot sterilised jars, cover with a clean tea towel and seal when cold.

Variations:Add about 8 cloves chopped garlic and 1 cup sultanas if wished. If you would like a thicker relish, combine 2 Tbsp of flour with a little water to make a smooth paste and stir in just before cooking time is finished. Boil for 3 minutes to ensure the flour is well-cooked in. If the tomatoes you use are not beefy deep red ones, add one 140g tub tomato paste.

Ideas for use

• My favourite, toast, butter, cheese and relish for a weekend breakfast.

• Slather a leg or shoulder of lamb in one cup of the relish and roast covered for half the time and then uncovered until cooked.

• Added to a cheese scone mix.

• Pureed and served as a dip for chips — great when caught short and guests arrive.

• Served atop a baked potato with sour cream and/or grated cheese.