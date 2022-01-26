Nana's tomato relish

This relish is truly loved in my home. Read more about it here.
Ingredients
|1 ½ kgs
|Tomatoes, very ripe and juicy, outside-grown beefsteak are best
|1 kg
|Onions, peeled and finely diced
|2 Tbsp
|Salt
|1 kg
|Sugar
|2 cups
|Vinegar, malt or wine is fine
|1 ½ Tbsp
|Curry powder
|1 ½ Tbsp
|Mustard powder
|½ tsp
|Cayenne pepper, or use chilli powder
Directions
- Cut a small cross through the skin only at the top of each tomato. Plunge into boiling water for one minute — the skin should split. Use a slotted spoon to plunge into iced cold water. Peel away the skin.
- Dice the tomatoes roughly and place in a large bowl with the diced onions and salt. Toss to mix well. Cover with a clean tea-towel and leave to stand for at least 8 hours or overnight.
- Thoroughly strain off the salty liquid by placing the tomato mix in a colander and leaving for 30 minutes. Do not be alarmed at how much liquid there is, salting is done to draw out excess moisture, thus reducing boiling time.
- Put the tomato mixture into a large pan or stock pot-sized saucepan with the sugar, vinegar, curry and mustard powders and cayenne pepper.
- Bring to the boil and boil for one hour or until a nice thick colour (says Mum). That means thick and deep brown-red in colour. Stir frequently to prevent catching.
- Remove from the heat and stand the pan on a heavy board for about 10 minutes, which allows the bits to even out in the mixture. Carefully bottle into hot sterilised jars, cover with a clean tea towel and seal when cold.
Variations:Add about 8 cloves chopped garlic and 1 cup sultanas if wished. If you would like a thicker relish, combine 2 Tbsp of flour with a little water to make a smooth paste and stir in just before cooking time is finished. Boil for 3 minutes to ensure the flour is well-cooked in. If the tomatoes you use are not beefy deep red ones, add one 140g tub tomato paste.
Ideas for use
• My favourite, toast, butter, cheese and relish for a weekend breakfast.
• Slather a leg or shoulder of lamb in one cup of the relish and roast covered for half the time and then uncovered until cooked.
• Added to a cheese scone mix.
• Pureed and served as a dip for chips — great when caught short and guests arrive.
• Served atop a baked potato with sour cream and/or grated cheese.