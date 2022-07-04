Nana Bridget's oxtail casserole

This oxtail casserole was one of Mum’s favourite recipes that Nan would make. It’s hearty and a comforting dish for the family.

We are proud to share these family recipes with you. We love that our family has held on to these recipes for us and we encourage you to keep your family’s favourite recipes in a safe place. We found a lot of inspiration for our cookbook in our grandmothers’ recipes and we are excited it will be something we can pass on one day.

Ingredients

1 ⅕ kgs Oxtail pieces (Main) ½ cup Flour 5 Tbsp Olive oil 1 large Onion, diced 2 cloves Garlic, chopped 1 Carrot, peeled and diced 1 stalk Celery, diced ½ cup Red wine 2 cups Beef stock 1 tin Tomato, 400g, in puree

Directions

Set oven to 170C. Dry the pieces of oxtail with paper towels and, in a large bowl, coat the meat with the flour and season. In a large, ovenproof pot, heat oil on high. Shake excess flour from oxtail, brown in batches and set aside. Reduce the heat to medium and add the onion, garlic, carrot and celery to the pot. Season and cook for 5 minutes or until softened. Add the wine and cook for 3 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a simmer. Return the meat to the pot and add the tin of tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and season. Put a lid or tinfoil over the pot and place it in the oven and cook for 3 hours, checking each hour to make sure the liquid has not evaporated. Add a bit more water or stock if it looks too dry. Remove from the oven. The casserole is ready when the meat is tender and falls apart easily. Serve with mash and green vegetables.

