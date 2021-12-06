Voyager 2021 media awards
Mango and blueberry Christmas trifle

for 8 people
Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By:

This trifle is inspired by my great-aunt Annie, who would always bring out her perfect traditional trifle on special occasions.

She used cream fresh from the the cowshed to make the custard, and the jelly was made from home-grown strawberries or plums. Needless to say, the sponge was also made from scratch. The trifle would be presented in a fine crystal bowl and decorated with chocolate shards and strawberries.

I have used panettone instead of sponge and marsala, which I love, but sherry is fine. Make your own custard if you are so inclined, or buy ready-made. I like to make trifle the day before to let the flavours seep through, adding the cream on the day of serving.

Ingredients

1Panettone, or sponge cake, cut into slices (Main)
1 cupMarsala, or sherry
500 mlVanilla custard
2 punnetsBlueberries
2Mangoes, peeled and sliced
150 mlCream, lightly whipped
1 servingMint leaves, to decorate

Directions

  1. Into a decorative bowl place a layer of sponge. Sprinkle over some marsala. Spread over a layer of custard, then fruit and sponge and continue, finishing with fruit and reserving some for the top. Allow to sit for several hours or overnight.
  2. Before serving, cover fruit with cream. Decorate top with remaining fruit and mint.

