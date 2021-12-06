Mango and blueberry Christmas trifle

This trifle is inspired by my great-aunt Annie, who would always bring out her perfect traditional trifle on special occasions.
She used cream fresh from the the cowshed to make the custard, and the jelly was made from home-grown strawberries or plums. Needless to say, the sponge was also made from scratch. The trifle would be presented in a fine crystal bowl and decorated with chocolate shards and strawberries.
I have used panettone instead of sponge and marsala, which I love, but sherry is fine. Make your own custard if you are so inclined, or buy ready-made. I like to make trifle the day before to let the flavours seep through, adding the cream on the day of serving.
Ingredients
|1
|Panettone, or sponge cake, cut into slices (Main)
|1 cup
|Marsala, or sherry
|500 ml
|Vanilla custard
|2 punnets
|Blueberries
|2
|Mangoes, peeled and sliced
|150 ml
|Cream, lightly whipped
|1 serving
|Mint leaves, to decorate
Directions
- Into a decorative bowl place a layer of sponge. Sprinkle over some marsala. Spread over a layer of custard, then fruit and sponge and continue, finishing with fruit and reserving some for the top. Allow to sit for several hours or overnight.
- Before serving, cover fruit with cream. Decorate top with remaining fruit and mint.