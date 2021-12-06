Mango and blueberry Christmas trifle

Babiche Martens

This trifle is inspired by my great-aunt Annie, who would always bring out her perfect traditional trifle on special occasions.

She used cream fresh from the the cowshed to make the custard, and the jelly was made from home-grown strawberries or plums. Needless to say, the sponge was also made from scratch. The trifle would be presented in a fine crystal bowl and decorated with chocolate shards and strawberries.

I have used panettone instead of sponge and marsala, which I love, but sherry is fine. Make your own custard if you are so inclined, or buy ready-made. I like to make trifle the day before to let the flavours seep through, adding the cream on the day of serving.

Ingredients

1 Panettone, or sponge cake, cut into slices (Main) 1 cup Marsala, or sherry 500 ml Vanilla custard 2 punnets Blueberries 2 Mangoes, peeled and sliced 150 ml Cream, lightly whipped 1 serving Mint leaves, to decorate

Directions