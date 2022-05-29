Light seafood chowder

Melt the butter in a large saucepan on low heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender. Do not brown. Add the bay leaves, garlic and cinnamon. Stir for 1 minute.

Add the potatoes and sauté for 5 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour and stir for 1 minute. Add the milk and fish stock. Simmer for 25 minutes, stirring often, until the liquid has reduced to the consistency of thin cream and the potatoes are tender. This can be prepared a day ahead.

Cut the white fish into 3cm pieces. Break the smoked fish into pieces. Finely chop the mussels.

Place the white fish, prawns and smoked fish into the hot milk mixture and poach for 3 minutes. Stir in the mussel meat and heat through gently, about 3 minutes. The seafood should be cooked through but not rubbery.