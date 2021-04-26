Lara's lasagne

Based on a yummy recipe from an Italian friend. However, I've made it gluten-free. It's not as rich as many lasagnes.
Ingredients
Meat sauce
|1 Tbsp
|olive oil
|1 each
|medium onion, carrot
|3 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|750g
|lean minced beef
|700ml
|bottle passata
|400g
|can diced tomatoes in juice
|2 Tbsp
|tomato paste
|1 tsp each
|dried oregano, basil
|to taste
|salt and pepper
Bechamel sauce
|50g
|butter
|4 Tbsp
|cornflour
|2½ cups
|milk
|½ cup
|shredded parmesan
Assembly
|6 sheets
|gluten-free lasagne
|500g
|fresh mozzarella, drained and shredded
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan or saucepan. Sauté the onion and carrot until softened. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
- Add the beef gradually pressing any lumps out with a fork. Cook until lightly coloured. Add the passata, tomatoes, tomato paste and herbs. Stir well and bring to a simmer. Season. Cover and cook for about 30 minutes or until thick.
- Meanwhile, prepare the bechamel sauce. I prefer to do this in the microwave as the sauce can often stick and burn in a saucepan.
- Microwave the butter in a large microwave-proof bowl until melted. Stir in the cornflour until smooth. Gradually stir in 1 cup of milk. Microwave for 2 minutes until hot. Stir well. Cook until thick then stir in the remaining milk until smooth. Microwave again until thick. Stir well. Stir in the parmesan until melted.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Lightly grease a 28cm x 20cm x 7cm baking pan. Spread 1 cup of the meat sauce on the base. Top evenly with 3 sheets of the lasagne. Cover with 2 cups of the meat sauce, half the bechamel and half the mozzarella. Top with the remaining lasagne sheets, meat sauce and mozzarella.
- Bake for 35-45 minutes until golden and bubbling.