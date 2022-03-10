Voyager 2021 media awards
Lamb korma pies with red lentils

Makes: 4 pies

Tam West

Kathy Paterson
By
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

You will need four deep, one-cup capacity pie dishes for these very tasty pies.

For the red lentils

200 gRed lentils, well washed (Main)
½ tspTurmeric powder
3 TbspOlive oil
1Onion, finely sliced
2 clovesGarlic, finely sliced
1 servingChilli flakes, to taste

For the lamb korma

3 TbspOlive oil
5 cmCinnamon sticks
8Cardamom pods, seeds removed, lightly crushed
2Bay leaves
1 knobFresh ginger, about cm, finely grated
3 clovesGarlic, crushed
1 kgLamb, diced (Main)
½ cupAlmond milk
¼ tspCayenne pepper
1 TbspCornflour, made into a paste with 1Tbsp water
¼ cupCream
1 cupCauliflower, cut into small florets, blanched

For the pie

400 gPuff pastry, thawed
1Egg, lightly beaten with a pinch of salt

Directions

For the red lentils

  1. Place lentils and turmeric in a saucepan and pour over 2¾ cups water. Bring up to the boil, cover then lower the heat and simmer for 40-45 minutes until soft. Season with salt.
  2. Meanwhile, pour oil into a small frying pan and place over a low heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until the onion is golden. Add chilli flakes and cook for a further 1 minute. Add onion mixture to cooked lentils and mix well.

For the lamb korma

  1. Heat the oven to 170C. Pour 2 tablespoons of oil into a small frying pan and place over a medium heat. Place in cinnamon stick, cardamom seeds and bay leaves. Stir for a few seconds, then add the ginger and garlic, stir well then remove from heat and set aside.
  2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large casserole dish suitable for stove-top-to-oven. When hot, brown the lamb on both sides, in batches. Add spice mixture to casserole dish.
  3. Pour in almond milk with the cayenne pepper and season with 1 teaspoon salt. Pour in 1¾ cups cold water. Bring up to a simmer, stir well, cover and place in the oven. Cook for 2½ hours until the meat is tender.
  4. Remove from the oven and thicken sauce with cornflour paste.
  5. Add the cream and cook until the sauce is thick. Remove bay leaves and set aside to cool. Stir through blanched cauliflower florets.

For the pie

  1. Increase oven temperature to 200C. Roll out pastry on a lightly floured bench top to about 5mm in thickness. Using your pie dish as your guide, cut a circle slightly larger than the dish, then cut a strip of pastry to fit around the edge of the dish. Brush pastry strip with egg wash. Repeat with remaining pie dishes.
  2. Divide cooled mixture between 4 pie dishes and place on pastry lid. Trim away any excess pastry and press with your thumb to seal. Using a sharp knife "knock up" edges of pastry. Make a slit in the top to allow steam to escape. Brush pastry top with egg wash.
  3. Place in the oven and bake for 25 minutes until well browned and filling is bubbling hot.

