Lamb korma pies with red lentils

You will need four deep, one-cup capacity pie dishes for these very tasty pies.
For the red lentils
|200 g
|Red lentils, well washed (Main)
|½ tsp
|Turmeric powder
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, finely sliced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, finely sliced
|1 serving
|Chilli flakes, to taste
For the lamb korma
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|5 cm
|Cinnamon sticks
|8
|Cardamom pods, seeds removed, lightly crushed
|2
|Bay leaves
|1 knob
|Fresh ginger, about cm, finely grated
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 kg
|Lamb, diced (Main)
|½ cup
|Almond milk
|¼ tsp
|Cayenne pepper
|1 Tbsp
|Cornflour, made into a paste with 1Tbsp water
|¼ cup
|Cream
|1 cup
|Cauliflower, cut into small florets, blanched
For the pie
|400 g
|Puff pastry, thawed
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten with a pinch of salt
Directions
For the red lentils
- Place lentils and turmeric in a saucepan and pour over 2¾ cups water. Bring up to the boil, cover then lower the heat and simmer for 40-45 minutes until soft. Season with salt.
- Meanwhile, pour oil into a small frying pan and place over a low heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until the onion is golden. Add chilli flakes and cook for a further 1 minute. Add onion mixture to cooked lentils and mix well.
For the lamb korma
- Heat the oven to 170C. Pour 2 tablespoons of oil into a small frying pan and place over a medium heat. Place in cinnamon stick, cardamom seeds and bay leaves. Stir for a few seconds, then add the ginger and garlic, stir well then remove from heat and set aside.
- Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large casserole dish suitable for stove-top-to-oven. When hot, brown the lamb on both sides, in batches. Add spice mixture to casserole dish.
- Pour in almond milk with the cayenne pepper and season with 1 teaspoon salt. Pour in 1¾ cups cold water. Bring up to a simmer, stir well, cover and place in the oven. Cook for 2½ hours until the meat is tender.
- Remove from the oven and thicken sauce with cornflour paste.
- Add the cream and cook until the sauce is thick. Remove bay leaves and set aside to cool. Stir through blanched cauliflower florets.
For the pie
- Increase oven temperature to 200C. Roll out pastry on a lightly floured bench top to about 5mm in thickness. Using your pie dish as your guide, cut a circle slightly larger than the dish, then cut a strip of pastry to fit around the edge of the dish. Brush pastry strip with egg wash. Repeat with remaining pie dishes.
- Divide cooled mixture between 4 pie dishes and place on pastry lid. Trim away any excess pastry and press with your thumb to seal. Using a sharp knife "knock up" edges of pastry. Make a slit in the top to allow steam to escape. Brush pastry top with egg wash.
- Place in the oven and bake for 25 minutes until well browned and filling is bubbling hot.