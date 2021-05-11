Kimchi lamb burgers

When forming the patties, roll each one in your hands so the ingredients combine well. Then flatten to the required size.
Ingredients
|500g
|lean minced lamb
|¾ cup
|kimchi
|1
|small egg, beaten
|sprinkle
|freshly ground black pepper, to taste
|1-2 Tbsp
|olive oil
Extras
|4 small
|burger buns
|4-6 Tbsp
|mayonnaise
|2 cups
|finely shredded lettuce
|¼ cup
|mint leaves (sliced if large)
|4 slices
|tomato or cooked beetroot
|½ cup
|mint jelly, melted
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Place the lamb in a large bowl. Drain the kim chi well and finely chop. Squeeze out any excess moisture. Add to the lamb with the egg and mix well. Form into 4 patties the same diameter as the buns. Season each side with black pepper.
- Heat the oil on medium in a non-stick frying pan or ridged grill pan. Pan-fry the patties about 4-5 minutes each side. Remove from the heat and stand for a few minutes.
- Halve the buns and lightly toast. Spread the cut sides with mayo.
- Top the bases with the lettuce and mint leaves followed by the cooked patties, tomato or beetroot. Drizzle with the melted mint sauce and place the bun tops on the side.