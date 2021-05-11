Website of the Year

Recipes

for 4 people
Kimchi lamb burgers

Jan Bilton
By:

When forming the patties, roll each one in your hands so the ingredients combine well. Then flatten to the required size.

Ingredients

500glean minced lamb
¾ cupkimchi
1small egg, beaten
sprinklefreshly ground black pepper, to taste
1-2 Tbspolive oil

Extras

4 smallburger buns
4-6 Tbspmayonnaise
2 cupsfinely shredded lettuce
¼ cupmint leaves (sliced if large)
4 slicestomato or cooked beetroot
½ cupmint jelly, melted

Directions

  1. Place the lamb in a large bowl. Drain the kim chi well and finely chop. Squeeze out any excess moisture. Add to the lamb with the egg and mix well. Form into 4 patties the same diameter as the buns. Season each side with black pepper.
  2. Heat the oil on medium in a non-stick frying pan or ridged grill pan. Pan-fry the patties about 4-5 minutes each side. Remove from the heat and stand for a few minutes.
  3. Halve the buns and lightly toast. Spread the cut sides with mayo.
  4. Top the bases with the lettuce and mint leaves followed by the cooked patties, tomato or beetroot. Drizzle with the melted mint sauce and place the bun tops on the side.

