Kimchi lamb burgers

Place the lamb in a large bowl. Drain the kim chi well and finely chop. Squeeze out any excess moisture. Add to the lamb with the egg and mix well. Form into 4 patties the same diameter as the buns. Season each side with black pepper.

Heat the oil on medium in a non-stick frying pan or ridged grill pan. Pan-fry the patties about 4-5 minutes each side. Remove from the heat and stand for a few minutes.

Halve the buns and lightly toast. Spread the cut sides with mayo.