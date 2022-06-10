Herby carrot fritters

The humble carrot can easily be the star of the show if given the right treatment, as with this carrot fritter recipe. Add a bit of spice and some fresh herbs and these become a delightful and unexpected vegetarian dinner. Combine some yoghurt, coriander and lemon to dollop on top. Try a baked potato on the side and a simple side salad to complete the meal.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups Flour 1 ½ tsp Baking powder 1 tsp Cumin ½ tsp Ground coriander ½ tsp Turmeric 1 pinch Chilli flakes ½ tsp Garam masala 1 ½ cups Grated carrot (Main) 3 Spring onions, chopped small 1 Tbsp Grated ginger ½ Lemons, zested 1 Egg ½ cup Chopped coriander 2 Tbsp Cold water ½ tsp Salt and freshly ground black pepper ¼ cup Flavourless oil, for cooking

To serve

½ cup Yoghurt ¼ cup Chopped coriander 1 Tbsp Lemon

Directions