Guinness glazed short ribs

Ingredients
|4
|Beef short ribs (Main)
|1
|Salt & freshly ground pepper, to season
|8
|Red onions, small, or use pickling onions, halved if necessary
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|8 cloves
|Garlic, whole
|1 stalk
|Celery, finely diced
|1
|Carrot, small, peeled and finely diced
|2
|Cinnamon sticks
|3
|Bay leaves
|2 tsp
|Dried chillies
|3 tsp
|Brown sugar
|1 can
|Guinness beer (Main)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 170C. Heat a large casserole on the element or alternatively, use a frying pan then transfer to an ovenproof dish large enough to hold all the ingredients.
- Season the ribs then sear for 2-3 minutes on both sides. Remove then add the onions, garlic, carrot and celery. Cook, stirring for a few minutes to soften then add the cinnamon, bay, chilli and brown sugar. Stir then return the ribs and pour over the Guinness.
- Cover tightly and cook for 3 hours.