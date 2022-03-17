Guinness glazed short ribs

Preheat oven to 170C. Heat a large casserole on the element or alternatively, use a frying pan then transfer to an ovenproof dish large enough to hold all the ingredients.

Season the ribs then sear for 2-3 minutes on both sides. Remove then add the onions, garlic, carrot and celery. Cook, stirring for a few minutes to soften then add the cinnamon, bay, chilli and brown sugar. Stir then return the ribs and pour over the Guinness.