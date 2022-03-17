Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Guinness glazed short ribs

180 min
for 4 people
Amanda Laird
By
Amanda Laird

Food writer

Ingredients

4Beef short ribs (Main)
1Salt & freshly ground pepper, to season
8Red onions, small, or use pickling onions, halved if necessary
2 TbspOlive oil
8 clovesGarlic, whole
1 stalkCelery, finely diced
1Carrot, small, peeled and finely diced
2Cinnamon sticks
3Bay leaves
2 tspDried chillies
3 tspBrown sugar
1 canGuinness beer (Main)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 170C. Heat a large casserole on the element or alternatively, use a frying pan then transfer to an ovenproof dish large enough to hold all the ingredients.
  2. Season the ribs then sear for 2-3 minutes on both sides. Remove then add the onions, garlic, carrot and celery. Cook, stirring for a few minutes to soften then add the cinnamon, bay, chilli and brown sugar. Stir then return the ribs and pour over the Guinness.
  3. Cover tightly and cook for 3 hours.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Recipes supplied by