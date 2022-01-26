Voyager 2021 media awards
Fresh peach and tomato salad

for 4 people
Fresh peach and tomato salad

Kathy Paterson
By
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

Ingredients

500 gTomatoes (Main)
500 gPeaches (Main)
1 TbspLemon juice
2 TbspExtra virgin olive oil
1 large handfulWalnuts, toasted if wished
14 slicesFree-range pork salami
1 small handfulBasil leaves

Directions

  1. Cut the tomatoes into even sized wedges, placing in a shallow serving bowl as you go. Peel and remove stone from the peaches and cut into even-sized wedges and add to the tomatoes.
  2. Drizzle over the lemon juice and then the olive oil. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
  3. Tuck in the salami and scatter over the walnuts. Finish with a few small basil leaves and serve.

