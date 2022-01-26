Fresh peach and tomato salad

Ingredients
|500 g
|Tomatoes (Main)
|500 g
|Peaches (Main)
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 large handful
|Walnuts, toasted if wished
|14 slices
|Free-range pork salami
|1 small handful
|Basil leaves
Directions
- Cut the tomatoes into even sized wedges, placing in a shallow serving bowl as you go. Peel and remove stone from the peaches and cut into even-sized wedges and add to the tomatoes.
- Drizzle over the lemon juice and then the olive oil. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
- Tuck in the salami and scatter over the walnuts. Finish with a few small basil leaves and serve.