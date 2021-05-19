Website of the Year

Five-spice prawns

for 4 people
Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

1small shallot, diced
3 clovesgarlic, crushed
3cm pieceroot ginger, grated
2 tspfive-spice powder
3 Tbsp each:fish sauce, soy sauce
1 Tbsp each:sugar, canola oil
32large prawns, shelled

Directions

  1. Combine all the ingredients — except the prawns — in a bowl. Whisk well to combine.
  2. Add the prawns mixing well to coat evenly. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
  3. Thread medium-sized wooden skewers with four prawns each. Either grill or cook in a ridged frying pan for 2 minutes each side or until cooked.
  4. Great served on a bed of crisp lettuce, sliced cucumber, Vietnamese mint leaves and fresh pineapple cubes.

