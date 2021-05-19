Five-spice prawns

Ingredients
|1
|small shallot, diced
|3 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|3cm piece
|root ginger, grated
|2 tsp
|five-spice powder
|3 Tbsp each:
|fish sauce, soy sauce
|1 Tbsp each:
|sugar, canola oil
|32
|large prawns, shelled
Directions
- Combine all the ingredients — except the prawns — in a bowl. Whisk well to combine.
- Add the prawns mixing well to coat evenly. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
- Thread medium-sized wooden skewers with four prawns each. Either grill or cook in a ridged frying pan for 2 minutes each side or until cooked.
- Great served on a bed of crisp lettuce, sliced cucumber, Vietnamese mint leaves and fresh pineapple cubes.