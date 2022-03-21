Feijoa, honey and pistachio strudel

Feijoas are scrumptious with flavours of honey and pistachios wrapped in filo pastry.
Ingredients
|6
|Feijoas, large (Main)
|1 tsp
|Ground cardamom
|2 tsp
|Honey
|½ tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1 Tbsp
|Water
|5 sheets
|Filo pastry
|50 g
|Butter, melted
|½ cup
|Pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped, plus 1Tbsp extra
|½ cup
|Icing sugar
|1
|Lemon, juiced
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Peel and chop the feijoas. Put into a saucepan with the cardamom, honey, vanilla and water. Cook gently for 10 minutes or until soft and pulpy. Spoon into a sieve and let cool.
- Preheat oven to 200C. Lay the pastry out. Filo dries out quickly so cover with a sheet of foil and then a damp tea towel while preparing.
- Take one sheet, brush lightly with butter and sprinkle with pistachios. Cover with a second sheet and repeat until you reach the final sheet.
- Spoon the feijoa along the end of the pastry, keeping an inch free on either side. Fold the edge over the feijoa mixture, then roll up.
- Brush the edge with butter before sealing. Brush the top of the pastry with butter then place on a baking tray and cook for 25 minutes or until golden and crispy.
- Stir the icing sugar together with the lemon juice and drizzle over the cooled strudel before sprinkling over the rest of the pistachios. Serve with cream or Greek style yoghurt.