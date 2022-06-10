Crispy potato cakes with scrambled egg and wilted spinach

Heat the oven to 160C.

Coarsely grate potatoes, placing in cold water as you go.

Heat a large heavy-based frying pan over a medium-low heat and smear with oil.

Drain grated potatoes and place in a clean tea towel. Wring well to extract as much moisture as you can. Place in a bowl with the melted butter and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Drop tablespoonfuls of potato into frying pan and cook until golden brown and crisp on both sides. Try not to fry too quickly as the potato will not be cooked in the centre. Drain on kitchen paper and keep warm in the oven.

Meanwhile, wash the spinach, allowing any remaining water to cling to the leaves. Heat a large frying pan and place in the spinach (in 3-4 batches) without adding more water and cook over a medium heat until spinach has wilted. Season and keep warm.

Whisk the eggs and milk and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place knobs of butter in a heavy-based saucepan over a medium-low heat and allow butter to melt and sizzle, then pour in egg mixture and cook, allowing the eggs to just begin to set around the edge of the saucepan. Begin stirring gently with a wooden spoon until the eggs are setting and scrambling, but still remain very soft. Eggs continue to cook once removed from the heat, so try not to leave over the heat for too long.