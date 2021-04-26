Creamy fettuccine with tomatoes, bacon & herbs

Ingredients
|300g
|dried fettuccine
|4-6 rashers
|bacon
|2 Tbsp
|chopped parsley
|½ tsp
|dried sage
|1½ cups
|fresh cherry tomatoes, halved
|1 cup
|sour cream
|to taste
|salt and pepper
|2-3 Tbsp each
|finely grated parmesan, parsley
Directions
- Cook the fettuccine according to the instructions on the pack.
- Chop the bacon and sauté in a large frying pan, until crisp. Add the herbs and the tomatoes and heat through. Stir in the sour cream. Season. Heat through gently.
- Serve over the fettuccine. Top with the parmesan and parsley.