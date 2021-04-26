Website of the Year

Creamy fettuccine with tomatoes, bacon & herbs

for 4 people
Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

300gdried fettuccine
4-6 rashersbacon
2 Tbspchopped parsley
½ tspdried sage
1½ cupsfresh cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cupsour cream
to tastesalt and pepper
2-3 Tbsp eachfinely grated parmesan, parsley

Directions

  1. Cook the fettuccine according to the instructions on the pack.
  2. Chop the bacon and sauté in a large frying pan, until crisp. Add the herbs and the tomatoes and heat through. Stir in the sour cream. Season. Heat through gently.
  3. Serve over the fettuccine. Top with the parmesan and parsley.

