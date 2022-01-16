Cooking with olive oil: Extra virgin honey recipe

Helen Melser's The Olive Tree in My Kitchen cookbook is a homage to the humble yet versatile olive tree. This recipe, she says, "is the result of a play day in the kitchen when I decided to see if oil and honey would work together. I am not sure if the oil absorbs the honey or the other way round, but the resulting spreadable gel-like syrup tastes delicious".
Ingredients
|6 Tbsp
|extra virgin olive oil
|½ cup
|honey
Directions
- Pour the oil into a small saucepan and gently heat. Add the honey and slowly stir until the honey and oil are combined.
- Leave to cool, after which it will thicken. Give it a good whisk to transform it into a thick satiny syrup with a wonderful creamy mouthfeel.
- Store in the fridge for up to a month or in a cool, dark place up to 2 weeks. When brought back to room temperature you may see some oil on the surface but this can be stirred back in before using.
- Serve drizzled over Greek yoghurt, ice cream or a pancake stack. It is also tasty spread on sourdough, grainy toast or crumpets. And a teaspoon added to a hot lemon drink or even your breakfast tea or coffee works well.
Top tip: Make a larger batch and spread it over the cake of your choice. It could also be used as a filling for a favourite cake.
Edited extract from The Olive Tree in My Kitchen by Helen Melser. Photography by Miggs Ishbel McTaylor. Published by Bateman Books. RRP $34.99
- Makes: about ½ cup