Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Cooking with olive oil: Extra virgin honey recipe

Makes: about ½ cup
Cooking with olive oil: Extra virgin honey recipe

Photo / Miggs Ishbel McTaylor

By Helen Melser

Helen Melser's The Olive Tree in My Kitchen cookbook is a homage to the humble yet versatile olive tree. This recipe, she says, "is the result of a play day in the kitchen when I decided to see if oil and honey would work together. I am not sure if the oil absorbs the honey or the other way round, but the resulting spreadable gel-like syrup tastes delicious".

Ingredients

6 Tbspextra virgin olive oil
½ cuphoney

Directions

  1. Pour the oil into a small saucepan and gently heat. Add the honey and slowly stir until the honey and oil are combined.
  2. Leave to cool, after which it will thicken. Give it a good whisk to transform it into a thick satiny syrup with a wonderful creamy mouthfeel.
  3. Store in the fridge for up to a month or in a cool, dark place up to 2 weeks. When brought back to room temperature you may see some oil on the surface but this can be stirred back in before using.
  4. Serve drizzled over Greek yoghurt, ice cream or a pancake stack. It is also tasty spread on sourdough, grainy toast or crumpets. And a teaspoon added to a hot lemon drink or even your breakfast tea or coffee works well.

Top tip: Make a larger batch and spread it over the cake of your choice. It could also be used as a filling for a favourite cake.

Edited extract from The Olive Tree in My Kitchen by Helen Melser. Photography by Miggs Ishbel McTaylor. Published by Bateman Books. RRP $34.99

  • Makes: about ½ cup
Cookbook extract for Be Well 17 Jan 2022 The Olive Tree in My Kitchen by Helen Melser. Photography by Miggs Ishbel McTaylor Published by Bateman Books. RRP $34.99
Cookbook extract for Be Well 17 Jan 2022 The Olive Tree in My Kitchen by Helen Melser. Photography by Miggs Ishbel McTaylor Published by Bateman Books. RRP $34.99

Collections you may like

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Chilled summer soups
Eatwell

Chilled summer soups

Quick Read

There's more to summer soups than gazpacho (but we have you covered for that too)

Recipes supplied by