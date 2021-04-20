Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Chunky pear cake

Chunky pear cake

Jan Bilton
By:

You can store this cake in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

4ripe but firm pears
1lemon
50gbutter
1 tspvanilla essence
½ cupcaster sugar
3eggs, lightly beaten
¾ cupplain flour
1½ tspbaking powder
½ tspmixed spice

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 170°C. Lightly grease and line a 21cm spring-form cake pan with baking paper.
  2. Peel, core and dice the pears. This will make 3 cups. Place in a bowl.
  3. Finely grate the lemon rind and squeeze out the juice. Pour the lemon juice over the pears and stir to coat.
  4. Melt the butter in a small saucepan until golden. Cool. Place in a medium bowl with the grated lemon rind, vanilla and caster sugar. Beat until creamy. Gradually beat in the eggs.
  5. Sift the flour, baking powder and mixed spice together. Fold into the butter mixture. Add the pears and mix gently.
  6. Spread evenly into the cake pan. Bake for about 40 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool on a rack before removing from the pan.

Collections you may like

Savoury pies
Eatwell

Savoury pies

Quick Read

No matter the season, a good old-fashioned pie is wonderful comfort food.

Meatless magic
Eatwell

Meatless magic

Quick Read

Fortifying and robust vegetarian dishes to delight the palate and nourish the body

Rhubarb at the ready
Eatwell

Rhubarb at the ready

Quick Read

Rhubarb lends its distinct tartness to a myriad of wonderful dishes, drinks and condiments

Recipes supplied by