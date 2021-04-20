Chunky pear cake

You can store this cake in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
|4
|ripe but firm pears
|1
|lemon
|50g
|butter
|1 tsp
|vanilla essence
|½ cup
|caster sugar
|3
|eggs, lightly beaten
|¾ cup
|plain flour
|1½ tsp
|baking powder
|½ tsp
|mixed spice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 170°C. Lightly grease and line a 21cm spring-form cake pan with baking paper.
- Peel, core and dice the pears. This will make 3 cups. Place in a bowl.
- Finely grate the lemon rind and squeeze out the juice. Pour the lemon juice over the pears and stir to coat.
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan until golden. Cool. Place in a medium bowl with the grated lemon rind, vanilla and caster sugar. Beat until creamy. Gradually beat in the eggs.
- Sift the flour, baking powder and mixed spice together. Fold into the butter mixture. Add the pears and mix gently.
- Spread evenly into the cake pan. Bake for about 40 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool on a rack before removing from the pan.