Chunky pear cake

Preheat the oven to 170°C. Lightly grease and line a 21cm spring-form cake pan with baking paper.

Peel, core and dice the pears. This will make 3 cups. Place in a bowl.

Finely grate the lemon rind and squeeze out the juice. Pour the lemon juice over the pears and stir to coat.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan until golden. Cool. Place in a medium bowl with the grated lemon rind, vanilla and caster sugar. Beat until creamy. Gradually beat in the eggs.

Sift the flour, baking powder and mixed spice together. Fold into the butter mixture. Add the pears and mix gently.