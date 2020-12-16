Christmas plum pudding strudel

Use a good commercially prepared pud for this recipe.
Ingredients
Filling
|350g
|plum pudding, crumbled
|2 Tbsp
|brandy
|2 Tbsp
|mascarpone or light cream cheese
|1
|Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
Crumb Mixture
|1/4 cup
|dried breadcrumbs
|2 Tbsp
|ground almonds
|2 Tbsp
|brown sugar
Filo
|4 sheets
|filo pastry
|25g
|butter, melted
Directions
- Combine the plum pudding, brandy and mascarpone in a bowl. Mix well. Peel, core and thinly sliced the apple.
- Combine the crumb mixture.
- Place a sheet of filo on a clean bench. Brush with the melted butter. Sprinkle with 1-2 tablespoons of the crumb mixture. Continue layering the filo sheets on top brushing each with butter and dusting with the crumb mixture.
- Place the filling down one long edge of the filo. Top neatly with the apple slices. Fold in the ends then roll up to enclose the filling. Place on a greased oven tray and brush with more butter. Chill while the oven heats.
- Preheat the oven to 190°C. Bake the strudel for about 20 minutes, until golden and hot.
- Serve dusted with icing sugar. Great served with whipped cream or custard.