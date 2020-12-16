Christmas plum pudding strudel

Combine the plum pudding, brandy and mascarpone in a bowl. Mix well. Peel, core and thinly sliced the apple.

Combine the crumb mixture.

Place a sheet of filo on a clean bench. Brush with the melted butter. Sprinkle with 1-2 tablespoons of the crumb mixture. Continue layering the filo sheets on top brushing each with butter and dusting with the crumb mixture.

Place the filling down one long edge of the filo. Top neatly with the apple slices. Fold in the ends then roll up to enclose the filling. Place on a greased oven tray and brush with more butter. Chill while the oven heats.

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Bake the strudel for about 20 minutes, until golden and hot.