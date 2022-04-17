Chicken cacciatore with cauliflower mash by Assortment. Picture / Supplied

The perfect autumn comfort food! Rustic, Italian style chicken cacciatore with a creamy cauliflower mash.

Ingredients

4 Tbsp olive oil 500-600g chicken thighs, skinless, boneless 1 brown onion, finely diced 1 large carrot, finely diced 2 Tbsp fresh mixed herbs, we used rosemary, oregano and thyme 4 cloves garlic, crushed ⅓ cup black or green pitted olives 400g tin chopped tomatoes 1 cup chicken stock or bone broth To taste salt and pepper

Cauliflower mash

1 cauliflower, cut into florets 2 Tbsp butter butter To taste salt and pepper

Garnish

½ cup parsley, roughly chopped

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180C, fan bake. Heat 2 Tbsp of the olive oil in a sauté pan or an ovenproof pan over high heat. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper and add to the pan. Cook for 3 minutes on either side or until golden brown. Remove from the heat and set aside. Add the remaining 2 Tbsp of olive oil to the pan and turn down to medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, celery, herbs and garlic; cook for 10 or so minutes, the vegetables should be nicely softened. Add the chicken thighs back into the pan, along with the olives, chopped tomatoes and chicken stock. Bring to the boil then remove from the heat and cover with a lid or tinfoil. Pop in the oven to cook for 40 minutes until the chicken has cooked through and the sauce has reduced. Garnish with the chopped parsley. While the chicken is cooking, you can prepare the cauliflower mash. Simply steam the cauliflower until tender. Add to a food processor or blender with butter, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth and creamy.

Not sure what to do with the leftover celery? See Assortment's quick and easy celery salad with dates, parmesan, and crunchy roasted almonds recipe here.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.