Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Celery salad with dates, parmesan, and crunchy roasted almonds

for 4 as a side dish people

Celery salad with dates, parmesan and crunchy roasted almonds, by Assortment. Picture / Supplied

By Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar

Ingredients

6celery stalks, finely sliced
1small red onion, finely sliced
5dried dates, finely chopped
¼ cupred wine vinegar
¼ cupolive oil
½ cupparsley, roughly torn
⅓ cupparmesan, shaved
⅓ cuproasted almonds, roughly chopped
To tastesalt and pepper

Directions

  1. In a large salad bowl combine the celery, red onion, and dates.
  2. Add the red wine vinegar and olive oil; toss well.
  3. Add the parsley, parmesan and almonds and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy!

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by