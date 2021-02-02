Chicken bhan mi

Combine the fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, garlic and chilli. Place the chicken in a small dish and pour the marinade over. Cover and marinate for at least an hour or overnight.

To pickle the veg, combine the water, rice vinegar, sugar, salt and chilli flakes in a small bowl. Thinly slice the carrots and radishes on an angle. Add to the marinade. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least an hour or overnight.

Drain the chicken and grill about for about 6 minutes each side or until cooked. Slice open the rolls and grill the insides until golden.