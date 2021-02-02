Chicken bhan mi

Although this Vietnamese sandwich is usually served hot it also makes an excellent cold take-away lunch for picnics or work. The chicken can be cooked the night before. Or toss cooked chicken in the marinade if you're short of time.
Ingredients
Chicken
|1/4 cup
|lime juice
|1/4 cup
|fish sauce
|2 Tbsp
|sugar
|2 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|1 small
|chilli, seeded and diced
|200g
|skinned and boned chicken
Pickled Veg
|1/4 cup
|rice vinegar
|1/4 cup
|hot water
|2 Tbsp
|sugar
|A pinch
|chilli flakes
|A pinch
|salt
|2
|large red radishes
|2
|small carrots
Sandwiches
|2 short
|baguettes or long rolls
|1/3 cup
|mayo
|1/4
|telegraph cucumber, thinly sliced
|1/2 cup
|mint leaves, sliced
Directions
- Combine the fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, garlic and chilli. Place the chicken in a small dish and pour the marinade over. Cover and marinate for at least an hour or overnight.
- To pickle the veg, combine the water, rice vinegar, sugar, salt and chilli flakes in a small bowl. Thinly slice the carrots and radishes on an angle. Add to the marinade. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least an hour or overnight.
- Drain the chicken and grill about for about 6 minutes each side or until cooked. Slice open the rolls and grill the insides until golden.
- Thinly slice the chicken. Spread the mayo over the cut sides of the rolls. Drain the vegetables. Layer the rolls with the thinly sliced chicken, pickled veg and mint.