Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Chicken bhan mi

Makes: 2 sandwiches
Chicken bhan mi

Jan Bilton's chicken banh mi.

Jan Bilton
By:

Although this Vietnamese sandwich is usually served hot it also makes an excellent cold take-away lunch for picnics or work. The chicken can be cooked the night before. Or toss cooked chicken in the marinade if you're short of time.

Ingredients

Chicken

1/4 cuplime juice
1/4 cupfish sauce
2 Tbspsugar
2 clovesgarlic, crushed
1 smallchilli, seeded and diced
200gskinned and boned chicken

Pickled Veg

1/4 cuprice vinegar
1/4 cuphot water
2 Tbspsugar
A pinchchilli flakes
A pinchsalt
2large red radishes
2small carrots

Sandwiches

2 shortbaguettes or long rolls
1/3 cupmayo
1/4telegraph cucumber, thinly sliced
1/2 cupmint leaves, sliced

Directions

  1. Combine the fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, garlic and chilli. Place the chicken in a small dish and pour the marinade over. Cover and marinate for at least an hour or overnight.
  2. To pickle the veg, combine the water, rice vinegar, sugar, salt and chilli flakes in a small bowl. Thinly slice the carrots and radishes on an angle. Add to the marinade. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least an hour or overnight.
  3. Drain the chicken and grill about for about 6 minutes each side or until cooked. Slice open the rolls and grill the insides until golden.
  4. Thinly slice the chicken. Spread the mayo over the cut sides of the rolls. Drain the vegetables. Layer the rolls with the thinly sliced chicken, pickled veg and mint.

Collections you may like

Summer berry recipes
Eatwell

Summer berry recipes

Quick Read

Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries... make the most of this summer bounty.

Pomegranate recipes
Eatwell

Pomegranate recipes

Quick Read

Pomegranate seeds add a gorgeous pop of colour to countless sweet and savoury dishes.

Recipes supplied by