Recipes

Campbell's Turmeric Chicken and Rice Bake Recipe

Photo / Supplied.

This easy chicken with turmeric rice is the perfect super easy comforting winter weeknight dinner! It's family-friendly and on the table in a snap.

Prep time: 40 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 TbspOlive oil
8Chicken drumsticks
1Brown onion, finely chopped
1 tspGround tumeric
1 tspGround cumin
500 ml / 2 cupsCampbell's Real Stock - Salt-Reduced Chicken
¾ cupBasmati rice, rinsed
400 gCan chickpeas, drained, rinsed
¼ cupCurrants
2 TbspFresh coriander. chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 220°C (200°C fan-forced).
  2. Heat oil in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add chicken. Cook, turning until browned all over. Transfer to a large ovenproof dish (35cm x 25cm).
  3. Cook in oven for 15 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, heat same frying pan over a medium heat. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft. Add spices. Cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add Campbell's stock – Chicken Salt- Reduced. Bring to boil. Remove from heat.
  5. Sprinkle rice evenly around chicken in dish. Add hot stock mixture, chickpeas and currants. Cover tightly with foil. Return to oven.
  6. Cook for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until rice tender and chicken is cooked through. Remove.
  7. Sprinkle with coriander.


This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.
Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.

