Campbell's Turmeric Chicken and Rice Bake Recipe

This easy chicken with turmeric rice is the perfect super easy comforting winter weeknight dinner! It's family-friendly and on the table in a snap.
Prep time: 40 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|8
|Chicken drumsticks
|1
|Brown onion, finely chopped
|1 tsp
|Ground tumeric
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|500 ml / 2 cups
|Campbell's Real Stock - Salt-Reduced Chicken
|¾ cup
|Basmati rice, rinsed
|400 g
|Can chickpeas, drained, rinsed
|¼ cup
|Currants
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh coriander. chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 220°C (200°C fan-forced).
- Heat oil in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add chicken. Cook, turning until browned all over. Transfer to a large ovenproof dish (35cm x 25cm).
- Cook in oven for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat same frying pan over a medium heat. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft. Add spices. Cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add Campbell's stock – Chicken Salt- Reduced. Bring to boil. Remove from heat.
- Sprinkle rice evenly around chicken in dish. Add hot stock mixture, chickpeas and currants. Cover tightly with foil. Return to oven.
- Cook for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until rice tender and chicken is cooked through. Remove.
- Sprinkle with coriander.
This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.
Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.