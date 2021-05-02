Beef & Peppers Skewers recipe + video

The chimichurri sauce with these tender skewers is a flavour sensation.

Prep time: 15 min (plus 20min marinating time)

Cook time: 12-15 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

3 Pure South Beef Ribeye Steaks, cut into 3cm pieces 2 Tbsp Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 Cloves garlic, chopped 1 tsp Dried oregano 1 tsp Smoked paprika 1 Lime, zest and juice 1 Red onion, in wedges 1 Yellow capsicum, deseeded and cut into chunks 1 Red capsicum, deseeded and cut into chunks Pinch Salt & pepper

Tomato salad, to serve (optional, bursting with colours and flavours, this rainbow tomato salad is a great option)

Chimichurri sauce

1 cup Superb Herb Parsley 1 cup Superb Herb Mint leaves 6 Delmaine Anchovy Fillets 1 Clove garlic, crushed 1 Green chilli 2 tsp Airborne Creamed Honey 2 tsp DYC White Wine Vinegar ¼ cup Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions

Place the steak olive oil , garlic, oregano, paprika, lime juice and zest, onion and capsicums in a bowl. Season well and leave to marinate for at least 20 minutes. For the chimichurri sauce: Add all chimichurri ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Season to taste. Preheat the oven to 230°C. Thread the steak and vegetables on metal skewers. Brown the beef on a skillet over high heat for 2-3 minutes each side, then place the skillet in the oven to finish cooking for 6-7 minutes. Serve the beef skewers with chimichurri sauce and a simple tomato salad.

Photo / Supplied.

