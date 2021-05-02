Beef & Peppers Skewers recipe + video

The chimichurri sauce with these tender skewers is a flavour sensation.
Prep time: 15 min (plus 20min marinating time)
Cook time: 12-15 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|3
|Pure South Beef Ribeye Steaks, cut into 3cm pieces
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|2
|Cloves garlic, chopped
|1 tsp
|Dried oregano
|1 tsp
|Smoked paprika
|1
|Lime, zest and juice
|1
|Red onion, in wedges
|1
|Yellow capsicum, deseeded and cut into chunks
|1
|Red capsicum, deseeded and cut into chunks
|Pinch
|Salt & pepper
Tomato salad, to serve (optional, bursting with colours and flavours, this rainbow tomato salad is a great option)
Chimichurri sauce
|1 cup
|Superb Herb Parsley
|1 cup
|Superb Herb Mint leaves
|6
|Delmaine Anchovy Fillets
|1
|Clove garlic, crushed
|1
|Green chilli
|2 tsp
|Airborne Creamed Honey
|2 tsp
|DYC White Wine Vinegar
|¼ cup
|Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Directions
- Place the steak, olive oil, garlic, oregano, paprika, lime juice and zest, onion and capsicums in a bowl. Season well and leave to marinate for at least 20 minutes.
- For the chimichurri sauce: Add all chimichurri ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Season to taste.
- Preheat the oven to 230°C.
- Thread the steak and vegetables on metal skewers. Brown the beef on a skillet over high heat for 2-3 minutes each side, then place the skillet in the oven to finish cooking for 6-7 minutes.
- Serve the beef skewers with chimichurri sauce and a simple tomato salad.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.