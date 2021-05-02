Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Beef & Peppers Skewers recipe + video

Not for sale

The chimichurri sauce with these tender skewers is a flavour sensation.

Prep time: 15 min (plus 20min marinating time)
Cook time: 12-15 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

3Pure South Beef Ribeye Steaks, cut into 3cm pieces
2 TbspOlivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2Cloves garlic, chopped
1 tspDried oregano
1 tspSmoked paprika
1Lime, zest and juice
1Red onion, in wedges
1Yellow capsicum, deseeded and cut into chunks
1Red capsicum, deseeded and cut into chunks
PinchSalt & pepper

Tomato salad, to serve (optional, bursting with colours and flavours, this rainbow tomato salad is a great option)

Chimichurri sauce

1 cupSuperb Herb Parsley
1 cupSuperb Herb Mint leaves
6Delmaine Anchovy Fillets
1Clove garlic, crushed
1Green chilli
2 tspAirborne Creamed Honey
2 tspDYC White Wine Vinegar
¼ cupOlivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions

  1. Place the steak, olive oil, garlic, oregano, paprika, lime juice and zest, onion and capsicums in a bowl. Season well and leave to marinate for at least 20 minutes.
  2. For the chimichurri sauce: Add all chimichurri ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Season to taste.
  3. Preheat the oven to 230°C.
  4. Thread the steak and vegetables on metal skewers. Brown the beef on a skillet over high heat for 2-3 minutes each side, then place the skillet in the oven to finish cooking for 6-7 minutes.
  5. Serve the beef skewers with chimichurri sauce and a simple tomato salad.
Photo / Supplied.
Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

Collections you may like

On the ball
Eatwell

On the ball

Quick Read

Satisfy those meatball cravings with this super tasty recipe collection.

Recipes supplied by