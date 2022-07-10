Bastille Day slow cooker coq au vin

Photo / Jan Bilton

One of the most celebrated dates on the French calendar is the14th of July — the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789, which signalled the beginning of the French Revolution.

It is a day of leisurely family activities and celebrations. In the evening in Paris, a grand concert takes place and around 11pm the sky explodes with a magnificent firework display which features a different theme each year.

I'm a great devotee of French cuisine and the respect that the French people have for food. So most years my husband and I hold a soirée — either drinks or dinner — for friends on or around the 14th of July.

Ingredients

Chicken

1 ½ chicken, jointed 1½ cups red wine 2 Tbsp each olive oil, butter 2 middle rashers bacon, finely chopped 2 each onions, carrots, finely diced 2 cloves garlic, crushed To taste freshly ground black pepper and salt ¾ cup chicken stock 1 Tbsp tomato paste 1 bunch fresh herbs eg parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme

Extras

200g button mushrooms 8 each baby carrots, pickling-sized onions, peeled 25g butter, softened 3 Tbsp flour Handful parsley, chopped

Directions