A man thought to have been wielding a firearm sparked an Armed Offenders Squad callout on Sunday. Police were alerted shortly after 9am and officers went to the Titoki area but were unable to locate the man.

Rally options being considered

A glimmer of hope remains that it will be possible to run the International Rally of Whangārei in 2020, despite having to postpone its originally scheduled May 8-10 date. A qualifying round for the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), the event was scheduled to host several international competitors. While a new date is yet to be considered, organising committee chairman Willard Martin said the prior preparation and council support mean a new date can be made viable at very short notice. Discussions by the FIA on how the remainder of the 2020 season could operate have presented a couple of options.

Assault-robbery information sought

Whangarei Police are investigating a robbery incident which took place on Otaika Rd outside the information centre April 16. A student was assaulted and robbed of his shoes by three males. Police are seeking public assistance to help identify the three males caught on CCTV footage around the time of the incident. Police also want to hear from two females who helped the victim shortly after the robbery as they may be able to assist with the investigation. Any information can be provided to Whangarei Police by phoning 105 and referencing file number 200417/6453 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Information can also be passed to police via the Northland police Facebook page in a message.

Lotto results

Powerball, Lotto First Division and Strike Four all eluded players on Saturday and were not struck, with Powerball and Strike Four jackpotting to Wednesday night. The night's biggest winner: a ticket worth $52,859 took out Powerball Division 2. The winning numbers were 5, 12,19, 22, 25, 38, bonus ball 32.