Having a baby in the middle of a worldwide pandemic wasn't part of the birth plan for Aimee and Waikeri Birch but they reckon they will have a pretty good story to tell at their son's 21st birthday.

The couple welcomed Lucas James Birch into the world at 8.27am on March 25 - only hours before New Zealand went into lockdown due to Covid-19.

With the strict conditions in place, the new family spent their first 48 hours together in lockdown at Whangārei Hospital.



Lucas, unaware of the on the crazy time he has been born in, weighed in at 3.28kg (7lb) and was given a bit of help, but otherwise arrived without too much drama.

Aimee went into labour about 8.30pm on March 24 - two weeks and one day ahead of the due date.

The couple planned to have their baby at Whangārei Hospital so there was no change there. However, what they had hoped for was for family and friends to be gathered in the waiting room ready to welcome their first born into the world.

That part didn't go to plan.

"It was me, my husband and the midwive," Aimee said.

"If my husband left he wouldn't have been allowed back in. My mother-in-law wanted to be there. She was so upset not to be there."

Once inside the hospital strict social distancing rules applied.

During the birth baby Lucas needed a bit of help so the intimate gathering of three became seven, Waikeri said.

Later the same day New Zealand went into lockdown.

"We had come prepared with extra clothes and food just in case," Aimee said.

Waikeri, a personal trainer for Activ8 gym, slept in a chair in the room for two nights.

"Every time the nurses cam into the room they were washing their hands to make sure there was no transfer of bugs. We were trying to learn things as quick as possible and after the 48 hour blood test they were telling us to go home if we felt confident," Waikeri said.

Since they have returned home they reckon Lucas has been a "trooper" and pretty chilled out and they have been able to start developing a routine.

Introducing him to the wider family has been a hands-off affair, much to the disappointment of those wanting baby cuddles.

"We've been putting plenty of pics up online and doing a lot of facetiming with everyone. We are happy to be home," Aimee said.

On the upside Waikeri said it was an excellent opportunity to stay home and really bond with his son.

"It's a crazy time to have a baby but it will be a good story to tell at his 21st."

In last Saturday's Covid-19 update Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was worried about new mums and asked Kiwis to check on them during the lockdown.

"I just ask people in their wider circle to stay in contact, reach out, check in on those families, see how they're doing."

This week the Government said pregnant women were among vulnerable groups who would have priority access to flu vaccinations, along with people over 65, frontline health workers and people with respiratory conditions.