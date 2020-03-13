One year ago, 51 people died and 49 were injured in shootings at two Christchurch mosques. They prompted Saima Anis to write an open letter of thanks to the country. One year later, she reflects on New Zealand's darkest day.

It has been one year since New Zealand lost its innocence. As the days passed after the attack, each day became a bit easier. Time is a great healer.

In Islamic tradition, we don't commemorate death anniversaries. While mosques may not be marking this day with an event, Muslims are thinking about the tragedy that hit New Zealand last year.

There is a deep sense of reflection and sense-making in how we, in New Zealand, can learn lessons from this. How do we avoid having such a crisis in the future? If any crisis occurs, how do we best deal with it?

New Zealand has carved itself as a pioneer in dealing with a crisis of such magnitude. Starting with the leader of the nation, it took a different path. We showed the world, that attitudes and humanity can unite people, not divide us.

There is a deeper sense of ownership amongst communities to understand each other better and celebrate multiculturalism. And countless initiatives are under way across the country to this end.

"As we progress in our transformational journey as a nation, we need to ask ourselves how we look inside ourselves to check our conscious and unconscious biases."

While we come together in diversity initiatives and multicultural events, it is equally important to understand and study the undercurrents. What research and initiatives are occurring at a community, school and workplace level to understand the warning signs of so we can tackle them before they explode?

How do we pay attention to the off-stage conversations that happen in informal settings?

How do we build trust within our communities to have the courage to speak up and understand each other better? What appetite do we have to face tough dialogues of integration and acceptance? What do we do as communities to come together, to understand each other better - and understand that it takes all kinds to make the world a rich and beautiful place.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won international praise for her handling of the Christchurch tragedy. Photo / File

As humans, we can shun or tolerate diversity. Tolerance is part of a façade that inevitably crumbles, unveiling the deep societal cracks that lead to such tragedies. We can also go a step forward and celebrate diversity.

It is imperative that as mothers, community members and teachers, we teach our children the power of sincere acceptance and diversity. Each of us, from every creed and every race, brings something different to the table. Together we can resolve challenges through dialogue, discussions, reflections, shared learning and practices.

As we progress in our transformational journey as a nation, we need to ask ourselves how we look inside ourselves to check our conscious and unconscious biases. If we find differences amongst us, do we have the courage to learn from each other and understand these differences?

I'd like to conclude by all of us reflecting on this sentiment from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern:

"How do we make the very best of us a daily reality? How can we be the nation that discovers the cure?"