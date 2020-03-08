A young man is in hospital with stab wounds after a serious assault last night in South Auckland.

The incident happened about 6.40pm at a Hill Rd property in Manurewa.

"A male suffered a stab wound and remains in Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition," police said.

"Police have charged a 22-year-old man with wounding with intent to injure and he is due to appear in Manukau District Court this morning.

"An 18-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will appear in Manukau District Court on March 13, 2020."

Police are not ruling out the possibility of further charges.

The Herald understands the incident involved four young men who were all known to each other.

