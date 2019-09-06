Whanganui police are increasing patrols in the Durie Hill area after a spate of vandalism over the past few weeks.

One Blyth St resident, who doesn't want to be named, said a large rock was thrown on his roof around three weeks ago, requiring a tile to be replaced.

The elderly resident said rocks were thrown at him when he went outside after hearing rocks being thrown at his house the following week.

On Wednesday night a vehicle at the same property had its windscreen smashed and some outdoor house lights were damaged.

The resident suggested public cameras be installed which could deter further incidents from happening.

A police spokesperson said a number of wilful damage incidents had been reported, specifically in the Durie Hill carpark area.

Police are making inquiries into the incidents and would like to speak with anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the area, particularly in the evenings.