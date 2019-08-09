An alleged shoplifter who fled the scene of the crime in a getaway car ended up stuck on the footpath after his escape went pear-shaped.

Lunchtime shoppers in Whanganui's Victoria Ave were shocked when a car hit a parked vehicle with a baby inside.

It is believed the driver was trying to escape after an alleged theft in a nearby shop.

After hitting the parked car, the driver mounted the footpath before coming to a stop outside a kebab shop in the central city.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui police confirmed they were called to Victoria Ave, between Guyton and Ingestre streets, just after 12.30pm on Thursday.

"Police received a report of an alleged shoplifting incident, following which the person left the scene in a vehicle, hitting another parked vehicle as they left," a spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said no-one was injured in the incident.

People who witnessed the foiled getaway posted on Facebook that a baby and a woman were in the parked car that was hit.

A friend of the people in the parked car said they were unhurt.

Related articles: