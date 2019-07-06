Former wild child salutes mentors whose faith saved him from himself

It takes sheer unadulterated guts to be as brutally honest about one's past as Hapeta Manley is.

As a wild child, he wagged school, ran with the wrong crowd, hooked up with a gang, did drugs, drank and drank some more, made court appearances, that's when he bothered to turn up.

Depression and anxiety have dogged him.

Now in his mid-30s, he tells us this not to skite but to emphasise the importance of having inspirational mentors who've shaped him into the successful person he's become.

